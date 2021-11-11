Invesco Ltd. Has $172.71 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $172,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $170.28 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.