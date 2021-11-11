Invesco Ltd. Has $175.75 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 866,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $175,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Man Group plc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $258,242,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.