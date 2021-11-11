Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.56% of TELUS worth $168,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after buying an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELUS by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,410,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,189,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.