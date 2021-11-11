Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,435,534 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 34.67% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $160,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 551,045 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

