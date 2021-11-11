Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of RYH opened at $306.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $321.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.78.

