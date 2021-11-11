Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

