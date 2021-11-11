Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

NYSE VTN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 166.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

