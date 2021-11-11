Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $55,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

