Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

11/11/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $103.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

11/3/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,071. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

