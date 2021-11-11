Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) in the last few weeks:
- 11/11/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $103.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 11/3/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:LYV traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,071. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.
