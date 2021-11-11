Investors Buy Large Volume of Yalla Group Call Options (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,934 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,098% compared to the average daily volume of 913 call options.

NYSE:YALA opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,980,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,438,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,609,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

