Investors Purchase Large Volume of BWX Technologies Put Options (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,121 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,794% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $396,257 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT opened at $52.66 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

