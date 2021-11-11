iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 915,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 20,692,293 shares.The stock last traded at $40.97 and had previously closed at $39.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

