iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lowered by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $43,235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,026,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.92 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

