iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.21

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.21 and last traded at $113.14, with a volume of 548107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

