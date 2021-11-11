iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $141.64 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.