iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.45

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.45 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 3404048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

