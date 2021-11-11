iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $111.88 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $115.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.