iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s previous close.

ITOS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.