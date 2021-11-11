ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 2,885,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,957. ITV has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.