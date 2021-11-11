J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 960.89 ($12.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,043.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,116.44. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.