Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.86.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

