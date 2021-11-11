Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:JXN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 10,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,353. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

