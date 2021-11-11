James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Announces Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%.

Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,389. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research firms have commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

