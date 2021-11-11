James Rothman Buys 4,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLI stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

