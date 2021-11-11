Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $38.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

