Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Shares Down 1.6%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $69.25. Approximately 9,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.