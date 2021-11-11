JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.50

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 104819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.04.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

