JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of JD traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,150.50 ($15.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,402,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,063.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The company has a market cap of £11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 138.61.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

