Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -114.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 368,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,798,000 after acquiring an additional 436,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

