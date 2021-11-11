Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.34 ($186.29).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €149.45 ($175.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €143.39. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €128.15 ($150.76) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

