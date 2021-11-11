Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €40.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

S92 stock opened at €47.54 ($55.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.37 and a 200-day moving average of €42.65. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €33.58 ($39.51) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

