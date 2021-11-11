Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €285.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €285.00 ($335.29) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.