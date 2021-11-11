Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

