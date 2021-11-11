Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 48,300 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,379 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 104,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.