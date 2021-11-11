Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,759,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,653.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,222,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.88. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.16.

