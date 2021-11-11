Jefferies Group LLC Invests $935,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

Shares of MKTX opened at $388.74 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $601.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

