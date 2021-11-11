Jennifer Bealer Sells 22,125 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jennifer Bealer sold 10,090 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $659,785.10.

On Monday, October 25th, Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12.

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGNY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

