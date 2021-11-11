JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

FROG opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.65 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

