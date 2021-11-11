Jill Simeone Sells 57,165 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jill Simeone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00.

ETSY opened at $248.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.67. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

