John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $150.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.20.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.60. 2,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.34. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $171.87.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

