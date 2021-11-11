John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

MNZS stock opened at GBX 296.94 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £272.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 311.19. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 135.73 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

