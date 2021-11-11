Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.15 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 38.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

