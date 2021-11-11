Joseph T. Johnson Sells 3,070 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

