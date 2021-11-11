JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.73 ($110.27).

HEN3 opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

