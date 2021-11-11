JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,078 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agenus by 17.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

