JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

