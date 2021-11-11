JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $257.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

