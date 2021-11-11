JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $426,000 Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of AFMD opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.