JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $188.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $230.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,190 shares of company stock worth $36,231,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

