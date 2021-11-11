JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 68,189 Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Enthusiast Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

